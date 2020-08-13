Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.51 ($82.95).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €64.35 ($75.71) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.68. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 46.06.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

