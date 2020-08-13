Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,606,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,340 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,050,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,202,000.

NYSE SHO opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

