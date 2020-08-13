Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO):

8/10/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/6/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

8/5/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

7/28/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 138,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,480. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $69,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

