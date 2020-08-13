Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $45.74 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,893,304 coins and its circulating supply is 283,300,662 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

