sUSD (SUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.80 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 4% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00008853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00148326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.01842769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00124518 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

