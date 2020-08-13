SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

Shares of SIVB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.98. 340,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,221. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,093 shares of company stock worth $5,694,373 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

