Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $109,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,175.00. 1,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $916.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

