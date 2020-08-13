Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. Insiders sold a total of 19,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

