T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Update

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 78.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

