Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.28

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 54000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.75.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

