Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) Short Interest Up 230.6% in April

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 230.6% from the April 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taronis Technologies stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) by 1,511.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Taronis Technologies worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRNX opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Taronis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

