Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

TATYY stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

