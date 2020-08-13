TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TELA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

