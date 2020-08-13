TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TELA Bio by 12.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 125.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

