Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

TENX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

