Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $1,554.76

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,639.52, but opened at $1,554.76. Tesla shares last traded at $1,634.73, with a volume of 591,668 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra cut shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $850.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total value of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,677 shares of company stock worth $66,292,349. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $100,559,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

