TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 70,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $7.29 on Thursday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 million. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.