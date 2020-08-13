Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Short Interest Up 246.7% in May

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the April 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. G.Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La purchased 3,737,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,474,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

