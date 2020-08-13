TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 37.4% in January

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 20,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $9.46 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.