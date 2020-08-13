The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.44

News coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news impact score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TMG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.77). 36,317 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.63. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

