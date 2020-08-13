The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.60 million and a P/E ratio of 71.08.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

