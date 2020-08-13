The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

