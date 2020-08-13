THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in THERAPIX BIOSCI/S stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) by 657.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.18% of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRPX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Company Profile

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

