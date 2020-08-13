THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Short Interest Up 156.2% in March

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the February 27th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in THERAPIX BIOSCI/S stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) by 657.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.18% of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRPX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

