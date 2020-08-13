Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $8.93 on Thursday, hitting $416.17. 1,060,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.43. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

