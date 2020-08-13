ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 71.8% in January

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THMO. ValuEngine upgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ THMO opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.32.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.10). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 92.04% and a negative return on equity of 273.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

