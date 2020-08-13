Thingschain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,927.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Thingschain has a market cap of $55,832.71 and $3,927.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,701.50 or 0.99533802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000771 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00159579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

