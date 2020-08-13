Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLSA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

