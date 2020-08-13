Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

