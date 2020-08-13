TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

TDPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TODS S P A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

TDPAY opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. TODS S P A/ADR has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.55.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

