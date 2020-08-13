TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.89. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 28,587,101 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

