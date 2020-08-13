Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.