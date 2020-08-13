Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,300 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the April 30th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

TNXP opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

