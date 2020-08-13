TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a growth of 212.3% from the March 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

TOPS stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TOP SHIPS has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.