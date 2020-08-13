TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the April 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of TOP SHIPS stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TOP SHIPS has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $242.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

