TopBuild (BLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $149.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $139.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – TopBuild had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strengthening housing market prospects, higher sales volumes, higher selling prices, improved labor and sales productivity, and acquisition synergies have been benefitting the company. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have moved upward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism over its growth potential. However, higher mix of multi-family and smaller single-family homes — which generate lower revenue per unit — partially offsetting the positives. Also, COVID-19-related project delays, seasonal fluctuations and federal government’s actions are pressing concerns.”

6/23/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $113.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $113.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70.

Get TopBuild Corp alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $12,724,840 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.