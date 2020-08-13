Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.85

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 1389087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 73.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,495.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,646,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,498,653.08. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $898,351 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

