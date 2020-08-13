Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Stephens lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.43.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $445.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.62. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.60 and its 200-day moving average is $315.91.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $1,055,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $565,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,168 shares of company stock valued at $95,990,118 in the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trade Desk by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 24.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.