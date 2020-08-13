Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.83

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 53399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.60 target price on Treasury Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 million and a P/E ratio of -68.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

In other news, Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 110,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,970,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,447,760.68. Also, Director Christophe Vereecke acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 362,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,698.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

