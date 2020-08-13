Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 241,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRVN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

