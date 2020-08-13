Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499,436 shares during the period. Trevi Therapeutics accounts for about 1.6% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 33.29% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $39,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

