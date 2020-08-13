Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 40,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,684,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.62.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,370,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,863 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 409,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.