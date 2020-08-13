TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrovaGene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.10% of TrovaGene worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROV opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. TrovaGene has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

