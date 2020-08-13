TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) Short Interest Up 174.0% in April

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,800 shares, a growth of 174.0% from the April 15th total of 364,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrovaGene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.10% of TrovaGene worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROV opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

