Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in March

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

