Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $299,440.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $268,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,013,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842,059. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

