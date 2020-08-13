UBS Group AG Acquires 110,378 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 325.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 28.86% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

