UBS Group AG Acquires 27,915 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Cyberark Software worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 923.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,689,000 after buying an additional 903,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,242,000 after purchasing an additional 646,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $30,156,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,464,000 after purchasing an additional 318,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $107.17 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.19, a PEG ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

