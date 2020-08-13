UBS Group AG Acquires 40,600 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Rollins worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Rollins by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE ROL opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

