UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

